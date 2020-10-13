Time running out for our planet: Letter

The weather channel reported on Oct. 7 just prior to Hurricane “Delta” approaching the Louisiana/Texas coastline, this will be the second hurricane to hit the same coastal area in weeks. Also, reported on this day, are 70 forest fires burning in various western states. Total acres burned to date are 4.2 million, equivalent to the states of Connecticut and Rhode Island. The loss of that much forest spells additional trouble when the wet season comes into play causing potential mud slides and major environmental damage. The loss of life and property in millions of dollars will cause insurance rates to skyrocket. What we see in this country is only the tip of the iceberg, as our news rarely casts light on the global environmental issue.

Corporations have removed 20% of the Amazon rainforest in the last few years for corporate farming and will be removing another 20% over the next few years. The Amazon Rain Forest contains 1.4 billion acres. To put it into perspective that is roughly the equivalent of 2 Alaskas, and 1 Texas. The Amazon Rain Forest will be reduced by 560,000,000 acres in the next few years. That’s equivalent to burning down the states of Alaska, Nevada and Colorado. Time is running out each and every day. Human activities, along with nature, will continue to change our normal weather patterns. It wasn’t that long ago when Native Americans roamed this continent. Our carbon footprint was below 300ppm till 1950 and now has rocketed to 412ppm. Climate change has already begun to displace millions of people and it will only get worse.