Time for the full truth and facts: Letter

 Lisa Grouette

Our ongoing 9-year Renaissance tricks and treat schemes have run up tens of millions in new city General Obligation bond debt. Plus millions more for the cost of bond interest, all of which we taxpayers shall pay off via various city tax sources, including the city debt service tax levy.

We gave away the $16M Multi Purpose Arena and the $1.5M two-sided pavilion to a absentee owner. Then pay him rent to use what we shall pay for over 20 years. So far check his property tax record on his new gifts from MC.

Now Bank MC, our city government, is giving millions to a fake so-called developer to bring them their dream hotel. So far $1,250,000 given to him by Bank MC. The only bank in town that gives its deal money. No loan necessary.

Mr. J W Sayles wrote a very pointed piece in the 11/4/21 Globe Gazette Re: our less than transparent elected and appointed officials. Just spin, omissions, few details, not the whole truth and nothing but the truth on their years of Renaissance trick and treat schemes.

I recommend we all read Mr Sayles 11/4/21 piece in the Globe Gazette. Then address his excellent observations. Thanks to the editor for printing his wake up MC piece.

Patrick McGarvey, Mason City

Most Popular

