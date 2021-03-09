 Skip to main content
Throw out all the liars: Letter
Throw out all the liars: Letter

Dr. Samuel Johnson: "You do not know when deviation from the truth will end. It is more from carelessness about truth than from intentional lying that there is so much falsehood in the world."

Lies beget more lies.

One lies a fifth time to cover up a fourth. A fourth lie is said to cover up the third lie. The third lie covers up the second. The second is said because of the very first one.

WANT TO RESPOND?: Use this form to write a letter to the editor

Trump's lies that the Nov. 3 national election was a fraud has been proven untrue. Even sitting judges appointed by the Republicans.

We would not allow a child to tell a lie without punishment.

Not allow ourselves to lie.

Why should we allow a president to lie to us? Without consequence?

And his big first lie led to the assault on the U.S. Capitol building! Deaths. Injuries. Destruction.

Throw out all the Republican liars, too.

Steve Russell, Clear Lake

