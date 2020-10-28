 Skip to main content
Throw GOP out of office: Letter
Throw GOP out of office: Letter

I learned a long time ago that this unique system of democracy is defined by the phrase -- "majority rule, minority rights." Without both, the system breaks down.

We all want a taste of power; but it was for good, not to grind your heel on opponents or minorities. But this is what Trump has been doing from the beginning. And it hasn't worked has it?

What good has come from his first term? In my humble opinion, he doesn't deserve another. It's all a cluster mess. Everyone at each other's throats. Things all out of balance. All because of one man's ego that has to be stoked by everyone else. Trump doesn't want to give it up. 

The court's job is to defend all minorities before an over-burdened majority. Makes no difference what that minority is -- African American, Asian, Muslim, LGBTQ, on and on. Each of us is a minority.

Those in power now love their money and rules -- at the expense of those people in need of help and rights recognition.

We about tossed Trump out in impeachment. Now we'll throw out all the Republicans with him -- if our right to vote is exercised. Do it. Please.

Steve Russell, Clear Lake

LTE
