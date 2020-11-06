Thoughtfulness is something to live by: Letter

THOUGHTFULNESS, what does it mean to YOU? Did you vote for candidates who are thoughtful, caring, humanitarian, and contribute their labors for a better planet? Did they care about their fellow man, the children and families held at the border, their environment, the sick, poor, and those unemployed, the small main street businesses who have either closed or are struggling to stay open, those who have been evicted for failure to pay their rent. Hold those thoughts!

Our ancestors came to this country for many reasons; there is one common thread, a better life for their family. Over the years many have been displaced by war, food shortages, lack of employment and climate change. I am guessing those at the border did not want to leave their homeland, but circumstances beyond their control forced them out. Many of those circumstances we can attribute to our nations social policies around the world, such as, our involvement (war) in other countries around the world. Other contributing factors are our farm subsidies, if you can’t sell your farm produce it displaces people, if you can’t find a job you move to a place where you can find employment, not by choice but by necessity. We need policies that will KEEP PEOPLE IN THEIR HOMES.