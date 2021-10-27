 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thoma knows how to get things done: Letter

Councilman Tom Thoma is working to make our community safer by hiring four new police officers with plans to hire more.

He is a proven leader who loves Mason City and knows how to get things done. That's why I am voting for Tom Thoma on Nov. 2.

Karen Jacobs, Mason City

LTE
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote for Troy Levenhagen: Letter

Vote for Troy Levenhagen: Letter

Coming up on Nov. 2, Troy Levenhagen will be competing for the spot of City Council. I couldn’t think of a better person to be our city counci…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News