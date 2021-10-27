Thoma knows how to get things done: Letter

Councilman Tom Thoma is working to make our community safer by hiring four new police officers with plans to hire more.
He is a proven leader who loves Mason City and knows how to get things done. That's why I am voting for Tom Thoma on Nov. 2.
Karen Jacobs, Mason City
