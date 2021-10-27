Thoma holds line on property taxes: Letter

Thank you Councilman Tom Thoma for voting to hold the line on property taxes in Mason City. Your votes for sound financial policies led the Government Finance Officers Association to recognize Mason City with its highest award.
Your strong vision contributes to a growing local economy which has seen an increase in good paying jobs.
That is why I am voting for Tom Thoma.
Doug Morse, Mason City
