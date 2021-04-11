The uproar about Georgia’s new voting law: Letter

The new law ensures a lengthy early voting period and absentee voting while protecting the integrity of elections with Vote ID. The law is almost 100 pages in length so here is a quick breakdown of the important points that have some Democrat leaders in such full rage over it that they’ve convinced MLB to pull events from the state.

Currently 36 Sstates require a Photo ID to cast a ballot at a polling site. This is not new or unusual and protects from voter fraud. An Associated Press Poll shows that 72% of Americans support Voter ID including 56% of Democrats. It’s a non issue.

This new law protects from campaigning at polling sites. It was well documented during this past election that this was being done by campaign people bringing food and drinks to people in line and trying to influence their vote prior to voting.

The law limits the number of drop boxes in each county unlike this past election where they were spread all over the state. It was the first time drop boxes were ever used for an election in Georgia and this law puts a reasonable handle on them to avoid tampering.

President Biden and Democrat activist Stacey Abrahams have received four Pinocchios from the left leaning Washington Post for their lies on Georgia’s new voting law. Comparing it to Jim Crow is downright laughable.