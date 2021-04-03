The truth will awaken all of us: Letter

The older I get, the more amazed I become about the oddities that happen around us. First, I found out that it is possible for dead people to vote.
Then, I found out today that some people in a coma are able to write letters to the editor.
Many Americans have already awakened. Some are unfortunately STILL asleep.
The good news is that soon, when the truth is exposed, all will be awakened.
Rex A. Papach, Mason City
