The truth is apparently relative: Letter

Is the truth generally so readily available all a seeker must do is turn on the television or open a newspaper to be in full possession of it? Is the truth generally popular enough in this world to profit those who speak it or must they be censored, persecuted, maligned by liars acting out of an instinct of wicked self-preservation? In the immediacy of a crime and big lie, is it true that there is no evidence of wrongdoing except a reasonable suspicion which begins a long process of investigation by which evidence is produced and at last truth uncovered as the gloried fruit of a painfully slow series of events?