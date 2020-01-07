The Senate needs to find Trump innocent now: Letter

Impeachment ... everyone should be embarrassed and ashamed and pray this ends quickly finding our President innocent as he is. I’ll tell you why.

For 8 years we sat silent while Obama divided our country. He used identity politics, race warfare and class warfare to divide us all. Obama thrust universal healthcare upon us and again we sat silent.

In the meantime, Hillary Clinton and Donna Brazile rigged a primary against Bernie Sanders. We saw Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch (Attorney General at the time) sit on a runway, only to find Hillary innocent of any crime, regarding her deleted emails. Again we were silent.

We have watched our duly elected president harassed everyday for three years, even though he’s put millions of Americans back to work, brought good paying manufacturing jobs back to our country, stood up to our adversaries, fought to protect our borders, negotiated new trade deals to benefit our country ...

Now we see Joe Biden leveraged $1 billion for his son in Ukraine. However, the Democrats and media only care about impeaching President Trump! So let me tell you with all certainty ... if you are successful in your witch-hunt we will not be silent any longer!

There will be a revolution unlike one this country has ever seen.

Pat Ropella, Mason City

