The post-Trump work won't come easy: Letter

Our democracy will survive Trump, but it didn't come easy.

The inauguration was upbeat as it should be, and without the creator of our nation's woes. Trump did not have the guts or the humility to be there. as other losing presidents have. The inauguration was positive, perfect, secure and beautiful, and not about just one man. We were a country again.

Trump will never admit to failure and losing this election. But we will survive this country's Trump dive and thrive again if we stay together as one, undivided and determined. Trump still lies, cries, and whines, but he must pay for his crimes, as well as his enablers. He will probably never do time and I am running out of rhyme, but I will roll the dice and say, "he will pay a heavy price, maybe more than twice or thrice." As the Glen Campbell song goes, "He's gone, gone, gone and cryin' won't bring him back, the more that he cries the faster Air Force One flies, down to his Mar-a-Lago shack."

Americans may have "differences," but we also must have "deference" and pull together for the common good and welfare of ALL Americans. Joe Biden: honest, experienced, dedicated, and he and his administration are ready to go to work. Relief at last, but it will be a tough task. Republicans had better help and learn.

Steve Epperly, Mason City

