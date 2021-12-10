The Mohawk name as a global franchise: Letter

Your lookback over the mascot controversy in city schools is the kind of local coverage we will lose if a hedge fund buys our paper.

The “Mohawks” actually called themselves the Kanien'keha:ha or People of the Flint. Since our mascot is not the “Flints” or “Kanien'keha:ha,” how can the so-called Mohawks object? Actually, “Go Kanien'keha:has!” would make a rousing school cheer.

If choosing the English tribal designator is an insult, it is hard to believe the so-called Mohawks would complain about our switching the mascot to one of their tribal enemies, the blood-thirsty Algonquans or even the Hurons, their enemies within the Iroquois Confederacy.

But these days the so-called Mohawks are a governmental entity, and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council surely has a right to control the use of their corporate trademark, much the same as Pizza Hut would object if Mason City settled on a Pizza Huttite mascot. Of course, Pizza Hut might well pay for this selection in the way that other giant corporations pay to add their names to stadiums or sports fields. Or perhaps the Mohawks pay St. Regis to use his name.

In the spirit of compromise, Save the Name activists should offer a figure they would chip in to acquire Mohawk naming rights.

And why not pay the Winnebago people in order to use their name, or else change the river's name as being disrespectful to them? Rebrand it for a politician like Kim Reynolds.

If we can't pay the Iowa tribe out of state taxes for use of their name, then rename “Iowa” after someone greater than Washington and Lincoln. If we don't do this quickly, we might have to settle for being North Trump.

The rest of the states will probably already belong to Alden Global Capital.

Richard Tompkins, Mason City

