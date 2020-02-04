Thanks to those who participated in the local caucuses: Letter

What an amazing caucus season we had here in Cerro Gordo County! We got to meet and question the Democratic presidential candidates, many of them on multiple occasions. We got to meet and interact with press people from all over the world. We got to meet and work with all of those energetic, intelligent, young staffers who lived and worked among us during the past months. For a while Iowa was the center of the political universe. It was exciting and a lot of work and very memorable.