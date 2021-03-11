 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to CG Public Health, Gov. Reynolds: Letter
0 comments

Thanks to CG Public Health, Gov. Reynolds: Letter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you to the Cerro Gordo Co. Health Department and all the volunteers for the well organized system for giving the COVID shots. Also thanks to Gov. Reynolds for her efforts to distribute the vaccine fairly to all of Iowa.

Gaye Kehm, Mason City

LTE
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News