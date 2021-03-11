Thanks to CG Public Health, Gov. Reynolds: Letter
Dr. Samuel Johnson: "You do not know when deviation from the truth will end. It is more from carelessness about truth than from intentional ly…
Regarding senators Grassley and Ernst co-sponsoring a bill to increase bio-fuel mandates, I don't think there could be a better example of “bo…
Our office has received numerous calls over the past few weeks concerning flags that are flying in Osage and Mitchell County.
I have worked at Golden Grain Energy for 17 years and it has been incredible to watch how the plant has supported and spurred economic growth …
My sympathies, Mr. Caponi. I, too, have had this unpleasant surprise. Just ignore the faint chorus of Karens chanting "why didn't he park in t…
Why is the GOP so afraid of people voting? Also, what does the GOP have against public schools?
Kudos to the Cerro Gordo Public Health Department for the amazing organization at their COVID-19 vaccination clinic on south Federal. The clin…
The EPA estimates that, hour for hour, gas-powered lawn mowers produce 11 times more pollution as a new car. I figure I mow my grass about 13 …
The recent COVID-19 vaccine clinic conducted by Mercy One North Iowa was a model of professionalism. The process of registering for an appoint…
My name is David Gilbert. I am the Commander of the Mason City American Legion (Post #101) Honor Guard.