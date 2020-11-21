 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to Alliant: Letter
0 comments

Thanks to Alliant: Letter

{{featured_button_text}}

Our power was off for some unknown reason from 3:50 until 7:10 this morning (Nov. 11). I just want to say thanks to the Alliant Energy workers who got out of their warm beds in the wee hours of the morning to go out and restore power for the rest of us who have no control over the situation. They even drove in the driveway to make sure we had power to the meter. Thanks.

Bruce McKee, Mason City

Alliant Energy
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Throw GOP out of office: Letter
Letters

Throw GOP out of office: Letter

I learned a long time ago that this unique system of democracy is defined by the phrase -- "majority rule, minority rights." Without both, the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News