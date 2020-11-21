Thanks to Alliant: Letter

Our power was off for some unknown reason from 3:50 until 7:10 this morning (Nov. 11). I just want to say thanks to the Alliant Energy workers who got out of their warm beds in the wee hours of the morning to go out and restore power for the rest of us who have no control over the situation. They even drove in the driveway to make sure we had power to the meter. Thanks.
Bruce McKee, Mason City
