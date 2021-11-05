 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thanks for working on our behalf, Gov. Reynolds: Letter

At a time when gas prices are on the rise, biofuel producers are ready to help. Higher ethanol blends like E15 can save drivers five to 20 cents a gallon at the pump, but not for long if oil refiners have anything to say about it.

Due to an oil industry lawsuit, come June 1 of next year the sale of E15 will be stopped unless immediate action is taken. Fortunately, Gov. Kim Reynolds is working on behalf of biofuel producers like me, and all Iowans to ensure that E15 will be available year-round before the June 1 deadline.

LTE

Because of the refinery lawsuit, right now E10 (10% ethanol) and E15 (15% ethanol) have different volatility regulations. Not surprisingly, the refiners only provide gasoline that will accommodate E10. They freeze E15 out of the market, reducing demand for Iowa-made ethanol. That’s not right. Drivers deserve to have access to a fuel that saves them money, is better for their engines, supports Iowa jobs, and reduces emissions.

With billions of gallons of total American ethanol capacity, ethanol plants like Golden Grain Energy are more than ready to meet the higher demand that would be unleashed if E15 were available year-round nationwide. While I still hope for a national solution from Congress or the EPA, there’s no sign that D.C. will fix this problem in time. But governors have the option under the Clean Air Act to request E10 and E15 be regulated equally. This would mean any gasoline the oil refiners send up the pipeline to Iowa could be blended to produce E10 or E15 all year. This week a bipartisan group of seven Midwest governors, led by Governor Reynolds, sent a letter to EPA signaling interest in taking this action.

People are also reading…

Governor Reynolds is laying the groundwork to ensure Iowans will not lose access to the highest quality and lowest cost fuel on the market today. I thank her for standing up to oil refiners and leading the way toward a Midwest solution. E15 is too important to Iowa’s drivers and economy to be held back by lawsuits and D.C. inaction.

Chad E. Kuhlers, CEO, Golden Grain Energy LLC

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We need vaccine mandates: Letter

We need vaccine mandates: Letter

To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose)--unless exe…

Grassley needs to go: Letter

Grassley needs to go: Letter

I hope all Iowans will take a hard look at Sen. Chuck Grassley and what he has not done for the average Iowan. Just vote no.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News