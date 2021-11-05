Thanks for working on our behalf, Gov. Reynolds: Letter

At a time when gas prices are on the rise, biofuel producers are ready to help. Higher ethanol blends like E15 can save drivers five to 20 cents a gallon at the pump, but not for long if oil refiners have anything to say about it.

Due to an oil industry lawsuit, come June 1 of next year the sale of E15 will be stopped unless immediate action is taken. Fortunately, Gov. Kim Reynolds is working on behalf of biofuel producers like me, and all Iowans to ensure that E15 will be available year-round before the June 1 deadline.

Because of the refinery lawsuit, right now E10 (10% ethanol) and E15 (15% ethanol) have different volatility regulations. Not surprisingly, the refiners only provide gasoline that will accommodate E10. They freeze E15 out of the market, reducing demand for Iowa-made ethanol. That’s not right. Drivers deserve to have access to a fuel that saves them money, is better for their engines, supports Iowa jobs, and reduces emissions.

With billions of gallons of total American ethanol capacity, ethanol plants like Golden Grain Energy are more than ready to meet the higher demand that would be unleashed if E15 were available year-round nationwide. While I still hope for a national solution from Congress or the EPA, there’s no sign that D.C. will fix this problem in time. But governors have the option under the Clean Air Act to request E10 and E15 be regulated equally. This would mean any gasoline the oil refiners send up the pipeline to Iowa could be blended to produce E10 or E15 all year. This week a bipartisan group of seven Midwest governors, led by Governor Reynolds, sent a letter to EPA signaling interest in taking this action.

Governor Reynolds is laying the groundwork to ensure Iowans will not lose access to the highest quality and lowest cost fuel on the market today. I thank her for standing up to oil refiners and leading the way toward a Midwest solution. E15 is too important to Iowa’s drivers and economy to be held back by lawsuits and D.C. inaction.

Chad E. Kuhlers, CEO, Golden Grain Energy LLC

