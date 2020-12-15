Thanks for Light up the Night: Letter

Thank you to Dalena Barz and the entire team at Alpha Media for producing the Light Up the Night event. Thanks also to the sponsors and the many businesses and organizations who designed and put together displays. Judging from the number of cars when we went through — it’s a huge success!
What a wonderful way for North Iowans to share holiday spirit — especially in a time when we all need to celebrate goodness and light ... and the reason for the season.
Robin Anderson, Mason City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!