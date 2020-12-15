 Skip to main content
Thanks for Light up the Night: Letter
Thanks for Light up the Night: Letter

Light Up The Night 6

Cars roll slowly through the "Light Up The Night" Christmas light display at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City on Thursday.

 Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette

Thank you to Dalena Barz and the entire team at Alpha Media for producing the Light Up the Night event. Thanks also to the sponsors and the many businesses and organizations who designed and put together displays. Judging from the number of cars when we went through — it’s a huge success!

What a wonderful way for North Iowans to share holiday spirit — especially in a time when we all need to celebrate goodness and light ... and the reason for the season.

Robin Anderson, Mason City

