Thanks for caring in a difficult time: Letter

Friday, Sept. 17, my cat and best friend for over 10 years, Kolby, suffered a sudden and catastrophic health issue. I rushed him to a local veterinarian who had been Kolby’s caregiver all his life.

There my worst fears were confirmed. He was not going to survive the stroke he had and was in constant agony. There were no treatment options. I made the decision to let him go. Although it was the right decision, any pet owner who has had to make the same choice can attest it to be the hardest decision they ever made. He was my rock through many a hard life knock and I was heartbroken.

When it came time to pay for the doctor visit and euthanasia, I was told that I owed nothing. In my grief it did not register at first so I ask again. No, they told me, someone had stepped up and said they would pay the bill. They declined to say who. I believe that one, or perhaps more, of the office staff offered to cover the expense.

This was one of the most compassionate and caring gestures I have ever experienced. In a world where it seems that empathy, sympathy and self-sacrifice are in sharp decline, I think such an act of unselfish love that defines our shared humanity and exposes the better angels of our nature should not go unsung.