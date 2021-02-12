Thank you for the respect and honor: Letter

On Feb. 1, my family buried my Dad. Because of his age and health, it wasn't a surprise, but of course it was still difficult to lose someone we had loved for so long. The military honors at the end of the service especially impacted my brothers and I, and as we entered the car for the pallbearers we all were in tears.

But the most touching thing happened on the drive to the cemetery. The car I was in was at the front of the procession. A few blocks from the cemetery I noticed a pedestrian walking along the street in the cold wind. As we approached, the young man stopped immediately, turned to face us, took off his hat, and holding it in his hands, stood with bowed head until we had passed.

I have no idea who this man was, but the respect and honor offered by a stranger to someone he didn't know was deeply felt. Mason City, you should be proud of one of your own. Courtesy is still alive in your city.

Tony Hershey, Ackley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0