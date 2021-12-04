 Skip to main content
Ted Cruz is a hypocrite: LETTER

Mr. Cruz (Sen. Ted Cruz): Women in the military is a good idea, “It should be their choice” to fight and die for their country.

Now you, Mr. Cruz, can tell your daughters they have a choice. But you must also tell them that YOU have control of their bodies!

How hypocritical is that!

Richard Holm, Charles City

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz

Cruz 
