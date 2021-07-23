Take your blinders off to what Democrats are doing: Letter

Around 2,000 years ago, a man named Jesus was arrested, accused of misleading the nation and stirring up the people. He was brought before the local authorities for questioning, then led out for the riotous crowd who immediately yelled out, “Crucify Him, crucify Him.” And they did.

During the past four-plus years, rioters and elected officials accused President Trump of alleged violations against the nation. And the rioters and half of the elected officials yelled out, “Impeach him, impeach him. And you did. Now, once again, the same circus is being replayed.

I am not, by any stretch of the imagination, comparing Jesus to the now former President Trump. The parallel I draw is the response of the elected demigods and the rioters. Perhaps not to kill him, but to crush him permanently. What kind of nation have we become that this attitude and behavior is not only tolerated, but encouraged by elected officials and the general public of the democratic leftists.