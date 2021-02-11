Take the vaccine as soon as you can: Letter

North Iowa is filled with vibrant communities and is a wonderful place to live and raise our children. Without exception, we have each experienced significant change within our lives since the beginning of the pandemic last March. The virus has robbed us of the opportunities for community and fellowship that we hold so dear. Many of our fellow citizens have fallen ill with this sickness, and some have even lost their lives.

Despite the restriction and change the last year has brought to us, when we look around our communities it is evident that the one thing the virus has been unable to take from us is our commitment to one another. We can now look to the future with hope as a vaccine for COVID-19 has become available and will continue to be offered to more of us in the coming months.

There are currently two vaccines approved under FDA Emergency Use Authorization in the United States, while another has filed for approval. Both authorized COVID-19 vaccines have shown to elicit an antibody response against COVID-19 infection, a response stronger and longer lasting than the body’s own response to a natural infection. Equally as important, these vaccines have thirty years of well-researched science supporting them and have been shown to be safe.