Take responsibility for what's in your trash: Letter

Can someone tell me what has happened to personal responsibility? Referring to the article in the June 22 Globe titled "Trash Seizures Rejected By Court." We are once again trying to "fix" something that isn't broken. We are again tying the hands of law enforcement. If I don't want my "intimate and private" personal details (as noted by Justice McDonald), I don't put them into my trash. I see that they are shredded, torn up, burned in the fireplace, or any other method of maintaining privacy. It's MY responsibility not to allow them to fall into others' hands. A reasonable person would not put items into their trash, set outside for collection, that would incriminate them, embarrass them or otherwise adversely affect them. It's called taking responsibility for your own actions.