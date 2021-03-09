Sympathy for the snow ordinance ticket: Letter

My sympathies, Mr. Caponi. I, too, have had this unpleasant surprise. Just ignore the faint chorus of Karens chanting "why didn't he park in the driveway or the garage?" Try not to apply logic (it'll make your barmy) to what amounts to a tidy revenue stream for the city.

And if the phrase "greedy bloodsuckers" cuts too near the truth or offends your sensibilities, then think of your citation as a cost of living and pay your fine with as much grace as you can muster. The complain to anyone who will listen, and write to the editor.