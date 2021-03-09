 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sympathy for the snow ordinance ticket: Letter
0 comments

Sympathy for the snow ordinance ticket: Letter

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
February 3 blizzard

An Iowa DOT plow moves snow on South Federal Avenue in Mason City during the Feb.3 blizzard.

 Lisa Grouette

My sympathies, Mr. Caponi. I, too, have had this unpleasant surprise. Just ignore the faint chorus of Karens chanting "why didn't he park in the driveway or the garage?" Try not to apply logic (it'll make your barmy) to what amounts to a tidy revenue stream for the city.

And if the phrase "greedy bloodsuckers" cuts too near the truth or offends your sensibilities, then think of your citation as a cost of living and pay your fine with as much grace as you can muster. The complain to anyone who will listen, and write to the editor.

Annette M. Green-Walters, Mason City

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News