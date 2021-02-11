 Skip to main content
Support the middle, not the extremes: Letter
Support the middle, not the extremes: Letter

Trump

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on Jan. 21 before heading to Florida.

 MANUEL BALCE CENETA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Abraham Lincoln declared, "we must disenthrall ourselves of slavery" if the country is to survive.

In my opinion, we must disenthrall ourselves of Donald Trump. In the movie "Amistad," there is a line -- "there is no one as useless as a former president."

Walk away from the lies and disinformation. 

My father always said that the country has always chosen the right man at the right time to be president; to right the ship, to steer the ship in a hurricane of national, economic, war-time problems.

The country has chosen Joe Biden and he is off to a good start. But everything will not change for the better quickly.

Let's support him. Please. Extremists, left or right, won't help the country at this moment.

Steve Russell, Clear Lake

