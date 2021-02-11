Support the middle, not the extremes: Letter

Abraham Lincoln declared, "we must disenthrall ourselves of slavery" if the country is to survive.

In my opinion, we must disenthrall ourselves of Donald Trump. In the movie "Amistad," there is a line -- "there is no one as useless as a former president."

Walk away from the lies and disinformation.

My father always said that the country has always chosen the right man at the right time to be president; to right the ship, to steer the ship in a hurricane of national, economic, war-time problems.

The country has chosen Joe Biden and he is off to a good start. But everything will not change for the better quickly.

Let's support him. Please. Extremists, left or right, won't help the country at this moment.

Steve Russell, Clear Lake

