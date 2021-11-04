 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Support payments should have stopped: Letter

The article in the Sunday paper reporting the fact that folks didn't go back to work when the governor stopped the support payments implies that it was a mistake to do so.

The fact that some of my tax money will not go to people sitting on their tuchus is reason enough for me to approve. If you want to live a reasonable life you have to work for it just like any other thing. It should be earned and you should take pride in doing a good job whatever that job is.

Beryl Richards, Nashua

LTE weblogo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We need vaccine mandates: Letter

We need vaccine mandates: Letter

To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose)--unless exe…

Grassley needs to go: Letter

Grassley needs to go: Letter

I hope all Iowans will take a hard look at Sen. Chuck Grassley and what he has not done for the average Iowan. Just vote no.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News