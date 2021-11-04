Support payments should have stopped: Letter

The article in the Sunday paper reporting the fact that folks didn't go back to work when the governor stopped the support payments implies that it was a mistake to do so.

The fact that some of my tax money will not go to people sitting on their tuchus is reason enough for me to approve. If you want to live a reasonable life you have to work for it just like any other thing. It should be earned and you should take pride in doing a good job whatever that job is.