Summit pipeline is a danger to Iowans: LETTER

In a "Stories from Satartia" event on Monday, survivors of a carbon pipeline explosion in Mississippi described their near-death experiences and issued a warning to all in the line of a CO2 pipeline: don't let them build it.

Because carbon dioxide gas hugs the ground, when the pipe exploded in Mississippi, it displaced oxygen and caused residents to pass out and combustion engines to fail. Emergency vehicles struggled to reach those nearest the pipeline, and families waited for hours to be rescued. We can prevent these apocalyptic scenes by stopping the construction of hazardous pipelines in Iowa.

Summit Carbon Solutions' plan to construct a carbon pipeline across Iowa not only endangers the health and safety of those in its path, it impacts farmland in its 27 miles in Cerro Gordo County and the 705 miles across the state. Though pipeline companies would have Iowans believe that this is a strategy to support corn prices, carbon capture projects have been known to fail miserably, and with the global trend towards electric vehicles, there is no way these pipelines can singlehandedly prop up the ethanol industry.

A review of the opinions filed to date with the Iowa Utilities Board for the Summit pipeline reveals the vast majority are Iowans objecting to the pipeline. You can file your opposition by emailing customer@iub.iowa.gov. Many landowners fear that eminent domain will be used to grant the pipeline access to their land without consent. Lawmakers must prevent this. Let Sharon Steckman (sharon.steckman@legis.iowa.gov and Amanda Ragan (amanda.ragan@legis.iowa.gov) know that we need legislation to protect Iowans from this private abuse of eminent domain and these hazardous pipelines.

Nicole Follmann (Granddaughter of Harold Hopp, frequent Globe Gazette contributor), Brooklyn, NY

