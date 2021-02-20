Stop Ernst from politicizing in-school learning: Letter

I am a retired teacher. My daughter started teaching last year, and consequently had to teach both in class and online. She much preferred the former to the latter. But the deadly virus required schools to wrestle with such challenges as faculty illness/absenteeism, air circulation, distancing, sanitizing, masking and online demands. Giant headaches. No doubt governors had tough decisions to make; however, those needed to be reasonable, realistic and feasible for a variety of school districts. No surprise to teachers is that kids learn better in school than out. Our superintendent and staff had worked out a good successful hybrid plan. But then the governor said a five-day in school option had to be offered. Our superintendent’s reaction? “I want you to think of this whole thing like being a stack of blocks. When we built this plan, we went block by block and we made a tower to get through our school year. The problem is, when this all happened [5-day week mandate], we felt like a toddler came along and said, ‘we’re knocking down your block pile.’”