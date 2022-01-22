 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stop coddling our students: LETTER

I am writing to express my strong opposition to the effort to undermine public education in Iowa. I am a graduate of Mason City High School and have degrees from Iowa State and the U of Iowa. I appreciate the academic education I received from these institutions but, even more, I value the experiences I had by being exposed to students from a variety of ethnic, religious and social backgrounds. I came to admire and respect people and ideas I would never have met if not for public school.

Our children (and their parents) need to be challenged, not coddled.

Mari Hanson Duke, Grinnell

