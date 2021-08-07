Steve Roberts, how do you know Jesus?: Letter

Well Steve Roberts, I think I have a retort for your completely self serving, political commentary. First off, I’d like to know how you know Jesus so well. You seem to believe he was your college dorm mate, and you know exactly how he would react to our present situation.
You present scripture to enhance your position. Yet, you leave out personal health, and choice as an option for not getting the vaccine. Who do you think you are to narrate your own version of scripture or to narrate your vaccination belief, and throw in guilt along with it.
Is it possible that some people have medical issues that make it impossible to be vaccinated? Are we gonna shame them and send them to your perceived Hell, Steve?
Oh gee, we also had to hear your feeling for former President Trump that actually told us all we need to know about you Steve. How absolutely predictable. You liberals have a playbook, and we have read it.
I’ll be searching for stories on social media about how many “undocumented immigrants” you have allowed into your home. Maybe some of these people haven’t had basic vaccinations for even polio. But please tell me more about how people who choose not to get vaccinated are so unworthy of God’s love.
It never ceases to amaze me that the word “hypocrisy” seems to slide off you people like water off a duck's back.
Steve, do us all a favor and stay in your lane, quit preaching when some of the good book passages only serves your agenda and narrative, and can be twisted into your demented crap. The lame stream media has that handled already. It’s obviously indoctrinated you. I’d say God bless you but I seriously don’t believe you believe in God.
Keith Koller, Mason City