Steve Roberts, how do you know Jesus?: Letter

Well Steve Roberts, I think I have a retort for your completely self serving, political commentary. First off, I’d like to know how you know Jesus so well. You seem to believe he was your college dorm mate, and you know exactly how he would react to our present situation.

You present scripture to enhance your position. Yet, you leave out personal health, and choice as an option for not getting the vaccine. Who do you think you are to narrate your own version of scripture or to narrate your vaccination belief, and throw in guilt along with it.

Is it possible that some people have medical issues that make it impossible to be vaccinated? Are we gonna shame them and send them to your perceived Hell, Steve?

Oh gee, we also had to hear your feeling for former President Trump that actually told us all we need to know about you Steve. How absolutely predictable. You liberals have a playbook, and we have read it.