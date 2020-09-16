State officials shouldn't overstep their limits:Letter

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My public service includes 8 years in city government; 4 years in state government; 4 years in federal government. I clearly understand and value each level of jurisdiction. It is very troubling for me to see the lines becoming dangerously blurred between these unique, individual bodies.

We citizens elect city council members from our hometown. They are people we know, trust, respect to manage the business of our community. We shop, dine, worship with them every week. We know their values and they know ours. It is a government that truly is closest to the people. We follow this same criteria as we elect county supervisors, state legislators, school board members.

For a state governor to believe he/she knows more about a community, county or school district is just wrong! It is increasingly difficult to recruit public servants for these position but to be ‘trumped’ by a governor on decisions that should rightfully be yours is discouraging. We are seeing this boundary intrusion across the nation.

I fully understand the role of state officials and their place in the hierarchy. And I believe that federal government is the least representative of the citizenry.

These are dangerous times, in many ways, that we are traversing. But the lines of authority in government need to be reinforced.

Betty Soukup, Clear Lake

