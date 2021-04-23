Sowing soybeans and good environmental policy: Letter

As planting season 2021 begins this month, sustainability remains top of mind among Iowa farmers. This is nothing new, of course. We’ve proudly adopted cover crops and filter strips to lessen nutrient runoff and enhance the soil quality on our operation for generations to come.

Iowa is fortunate to have champions of agriculture, like Senators Grassley and Ernst, representing our interests in the United States Senate.

A terrific illustration of that results-oriented sensibility is their support of the Growing Climate Solutions Act (GCSA), a proposal that seeks to address and enhance the economic and environmental sustainability of our farmers.

In short, this legislation would expand access to carbon credit markets that many farmers may already participate in, by providing key resources, such as a certification program within the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). These preexisting, voluntary markets allow companies and other entities to purchase carbon credits from producers who practice sustainable carbon sequestering practices.

The goal is for farm families to have access to new streams of revenue that financially rewards them for taking practical steps to improve the land they farm and in turn improve the air we all breathe.