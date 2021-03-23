Solve the guns and drugs issue first: Letter

President Biden’s bold immigration plan seeks to offer a pathway to citizenship. However, immigration reform is a holistic matter, and other salient issues need to be addressed as well. Many immigrants are fleeing the violence, and poverty that has metastasized across Mexico, and Central America. The drug cartels flourish, funded by America’s voracious, and insatiable appetite for illegal drugs. Our nation’s drug addicts are part of the nexus that keeps the brutality, and state corruption proliferating. According to a Harvard study 70% of Americans with illicit drug problems are employed. Costing an estimated $225 billion in lost production.

The mayhem also is profoundly exacerbated by the arms that continue to head south across the border. It’s estimated by the Mexican military that 200,000 weapons a year flood into Mexico from the U.S. Eventually making their way to El Salvador, and also Honduras. Draconian gangs, such as MS-13, which originated in the U.S. are recipients of many of these weapons. Many of the weapons recovered from crimes in Mexico can be traced back to guns stores in Arizona, Texas, and California. The profit from illegal guns crossing the border is estimated to be about $100 million, according to a New Yorker article.