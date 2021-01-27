Smith shows contempt for fellow citizen: Letter

In response to the opinion piece with the very large headline on the January 20 opinion page by editor Jaci Smith: “Whither Cristy Tass goes, so goes half the nation.”

I agree with Smith when she says, “America isn’t injured, it’s poisoned by hate and lies.” What she and I may disagree on is who is the author of that hate and those lies. The real canary in the coal mine is when any person’s views are arbitrarily discounted and dismissed, in this case called “fantasy” by Smith. What happened to civil discourse? Smith suggests that Tass, a Trump supporter, cannot be trusted to distinguish “between truth and fantasy,” but Smith can?

She attacks the faith of Tass, surmising that she will feel her God has abandoned her. Tass does not. The “impossible” that she believes is that there is still a way to save this constitutional republic and that America has a God-given mission to fulfill.