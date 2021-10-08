Skipper never wrote about Trump sign: Letter

To John Skipper,

I reported a sign saying F*** Trump on North Federal because I drove children past it and didn’t want them exposed to that language. I was told the police couldn’t remove it because it was freedom of speech. I was forced to take a different route.

I don’t recall you writing a column when the flag around town said F*** Trump.

Anti-Trump sign in Mason City part of a trend "Explicit" political signs have become just a bit more common this election season.

I don’t recall you calling for outrage from both political parties in Mason City.

“She also has the constitutional right to be stupid.”

When has name calling solved anything?

I don’t recall you calling a flag of F*** Trump a sign of hate.

This double standard is indeed a sign of the times.

Sincerely,

A hard copy paid subscriber

Constance Dianda, Mason City

