Skipper never wrote about Trump sign: Letter

Anti-Trump flag

An anti-Trump flag can be seen displayed inside the fence line of a Mason City residence. NOTE: This photo has been altered to edit out the profanity, in line with Globe Gazette's publishing guidelines.

 Lisa Grouette

To John Skipper,

I reported a sign saying F*** Trump on North Federal because I drove children past it and didn’t want them exposed to that language. I was told the police couldn’t remove it because it was freedom of speech. I was forced to take a different route.

I don’t recall you writing a column when the flag around town said F*** Trump.

I don’t recall you calling for outrage from both political parties in Mason City.

“She also has the constitutional right to be stupid.”

When has name calling solved anything?

I don’t recall you calling a flag of F*** Trump a sign of hate.

This double standard is indeed a sign of the times.

Sincerely,

A hard copy paid subscriber

Constance Dianda, Mason City

