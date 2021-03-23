 Skip to main content
Sign the petition against high utility rates: Letter
Alliant Energy public forum (1).jpg

North Iowa residents attended a public forum on May 2, 2020, to address concerns about Alliant Energy's requested 25% rate increase.

 LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette

Most utility providers were forced to purchase natural gas at much higher prices recently because equipment froze in the South during the polar vortex. While people perished trying to survive without heat, investors of natural gas companies were celebrating record profits. Now, the few Texans who were able to keep their power on are being forced to pay sky-high bills, with some reaching $10,000/month.

We can’t let this happen in Iowa. MidAmerican and Alliant Energy made well over a billion dollars in profit last year. Instead of siphoning off money from us to make shareholders like billionaire Warren Buffet wealthier, they should pay for increased gas prices and invest into a 100% renewable energy system that benefits 100% of the people.

There is a federal bill called THRIVE that would do just that and create 15 million family-sustaining jobs in the process.

If you’re ready for real solutions, and you want to stop MidAmerican and Alliant from raising our rates, sign Iowa CCI’s petition: bit.ly/stop-raising-rates.

Caitlin Golle, Nora Springs

