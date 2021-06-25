Shouldn't we get to name the mall?: Letter

I read John Skipper's editorial on the proposed "Hollywoodland" name for the new entertainment center at the mall. I agree that this is not a good name, and I suggest a short, clear name that will make obvious what the repurposed mall is all about: The Mason City Fun Center. Also, why is the city administrator forwarding name ideas to the developer? The mayor and city council should have the right to select the name for a redevelopment project that has city bond money supporting it.