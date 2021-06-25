 Skip to main content
Shouldn't we get to name the mall?: Letter
Shouldn't we get to name the mall?: Letter

Hollywoodland-Mason City/Southbridge

According to developer David Rachie, who is behind the project to redevelop Southbridge Mall, the new family entertainment center will feature a bowling alley, a brewery, go-karts, golf of some kind, a movie theater, a pizzeria and a new sports bar

He also said that it's likely that the new venue will open with 100% occupancy. 

 Jared McNett

I read John Skipper's editorial on the proposed "Hollywoodland" name for the new entertainment center at the mall. I agree that this is not a good name, and I suggest a short, clear name that will make obvious what the repurposed mall is all about: The Mason City Fun Center. Also, why is the city administrator forwarding name ideas to the developer? The mayor and city council should have the right to select the name for a redevelopment project that has city bond money supporting it.

Robert Overby, Mason City

