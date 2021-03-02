Shell Rock protection helps fight climate change: Letter

I am writing to acknowledge the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors resolution to help create the Shell Rock River Watershed Management Coalition. With the partial purpose of improving flooding mitigation and water quality and to represent the towns of Cerro Gordo that reside along the Shell Rock river, this is great progress towards mitigating threats of climate change.

With climate change occurring, we can expect to see increased flooding and decreased water quality in Iowa, extending past the borders of Shell Rock River. As someone who grew up in Clear Lake, I often enjoy spending time at the lake, local parks, and attending locally sourced farmers markets. Climate change threatens these recreations. It is crucial that our county leaders and residents continue to take steps to protect our communities by reducing the greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change.