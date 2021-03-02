Shell Rock protection helps fight climate change: Letter

I am writing to acknowledge the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors resolution to help create the Shell Rock River Watershed Management Coalition. With the partial purpose of improving flooding mitigation and water quality and to represent the towns of Cerro Gordo that reside along the Shell Rock river, this is great progress towards mitigating threats of climate change.
With climate change occurring, we can expect to see increased flooding and decreased water quality in Iowa, extending past the borders of Shell Rock River. As someone who grew up in Clear Lake, I often enjoy spending time at the lake, local parks, and attending locally sourced farmers markets. Climate change threatens these recreations. It is crucial that our county leaders and residents continue to take steps to protect our communities by reducing the greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change.
We can be proactive by calling on our congressional leaders to support policies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the source to ensure that current and future generations are able to enjoy Iowa’s air, land, and water. Bipartisan carbon fee and dividend policies will do just that and more. Carbon fee and dividend policies hold greenhouse gas emission producers accountable by charging them an incrementally increasing fee which in turn will encourage them to focus on energy sources that produce fewer greenhouse gasses. The fees collected will then cover the costs of administration required for this program and any leftover will be directly distributed to U.S. households.
Residents of Cerro Gordo county can contact their member of congress, Randy Feenstra, to encourage him to support carbon fee and dividend policies. The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors can endorse the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Support carbon fees for the few and dividends for all to protect your community.
Haley Russell, Iowa City