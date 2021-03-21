Shame on you for flying Biden flag: Letter

I am appalled at the sign that is clearly viable on Hwy 218 coming into Osage that reads “F**k Biden”.

Do you have no children in your town? No sense of decency?

I don’t care about the Trump signs, people have a right to free speech. But it says a lot about your town that you are all okay with profanity on your public roads.

This is one of the first things visitors to your city see, and it is offensive in its language and inappropriate to have in public display. Shame on you for allowing it.

Emily Iseli

Austin

