September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month: Letter
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month: Letter

September 2020 is definitely a different start to fall but one thing that has not changed is that children are still being diagnosed with cancer. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month with a gold ribbon representing Childhood Cancer Awareness.

Stomping Out Childhood Cancer, a local charity begun in 2018 to help local families who are experiencing this devastating disease, is holding an online auction on Facebook from Sept 21 to Sept 27 to raise money for local families and for research.

What a wonderful world it would be if no family ever again had to hear those horrible words "Your child has cancer". If you have not seen a child go through cancer treatment, you are lucky. These kids are warriors and my heroes.

Please take a moment to recognize that this is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and help in whatever way you can. Go gold for the kids. 

Donna Buol, Clear Lake

