Sen. Manchin doesn't serve President Biden: LETTER

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki seems to have a very basic misunderstanding of the roles of the three branches of the government.

She states that Senator Manchin’s decision is a “breach of his commitments” to President Biden by refusing to endorse the Build Back Better Bill.

There are are three supposedly independent branches of the government committed to checks and balances on each other, not to subservient support of one to the other. Ms. Psaki appears to think otherwise, that the Senate is subservient to the executive branch, not independent and equal to it. Due to this misunderstanding of the Constitution, she needs a lesson in basic civics.

Senator Manchin is not independently derailing the bill, as he has 50 other Republican votes who recognize that BBB is a skunky bill with a catchy title. Kind of like having a beautiful wrapped present(BBB) with horse dung(contents) inside.

Party subservience is certainly in play in the House and Senate, but Senator Manchin is completely innocent of this. He simply wants a much better bill than won’t put our country into such a catastrophic deficit we’ll never be able to recover from.

Our country needs more Joe Manchins and fewer legislators who are in lockstep with the executive branch.

Pat Ropella, Mason City

