School board focused on wrong priorities: LETTER

You have one school in all of Mason City that ranks above the state average https://www.iaschoolperformance.gov/ECP/Home/Index and your board tackles the perceived problem of the mascot. No wonder kids can’t even count back change.
State average 54.70
Harding 50.01
Hoover 45.10
Jefferson 58.57
Adams 45.57
Lincoln 49.43
MC High 46.0
Roosevelt 53.88
I clicked on all the tabs of this state report and not once did it say that changing a mascot would get rid of the “Needs Improvement” label.
John B. Johnson, Britt