'Save the Name' organizers need to get control of group: LETTER

The Save Our Mascot group has morphed into a bigoted, intolerant and ultra-right cabal. Their outing of a Mason City school student is an incredulously egregious and cowardly action. Not only have there been personal attacks on those who opposed their viewpoint, but some members have embraced a racist mantra espousing that “America needs more white babies.”

Tom Stalker and his administrators have apparently done little to rein in the incivility, it has continued unabated with no accountability. Let’s be clear, the administrators and all members of this group are partly responsible and culpable for these comments and the outing of the student. Their silence and inaction to call out this deleterious online behavior speaks volumes of their malevolent intent.

One adherent espoused to me “I’m not responsible for what others say.” Therein lies the problem, they prefer to ignore or dismiss the horrid comments, a “not my problem” posture. This toxic faction has now proven they will go to any lengths to achieve their aim, bullying and denigrating others all in the name of keeping their appropriated mascot. Part of their pernicious mantra is to discredit the Mohawk Tribe.

Barb Hovland has stated, “the letter from the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is not signed by any one person” The document is not genuine enough for Hovland nor will it ever be, until the Mohawk Tribe is persecuted into capitulating. Honoring the Mohawk Tribe they contend, is what the mascot represents. However, they scheme to make the Mohawk Tribe’s voice inconsequential and irrelevant.

Stalker has stated, “the Mohawk Tribe is not recognized in Iowa.” Another attempt at demeaning the tribe’s prominence, so much for honoring them. The prejudicial arrogance of this ugly mob has brought an inglorious and embarrassing stain on our benevolent and inclusive community.

Phillip Sanchez, Mason City

