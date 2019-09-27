Recently, Rockford Mayor Scott Johnson and the city council politicized the operation of the Rockford Municipal Light Plant by attempting to take over a utility that has operated independently since 1938. Allowing the city council to take over operations of the plant would be a disaster for the ratepayers.
A utility is a business and should be run like one. Water and electric utilities, even when run by cities, must compete in the market with other businesses. RMLP must be able to make decisions to invest in and maintain infrastructure without political influence. By having the opportunity to take the long view when making these decisions, the trustees don’t have to worry about shifting political winds.
Discontinuing the RMLP board of trustees would limit the ability of the city of Rockford to make critical decisions around public investment to better serve customers. Iowa law allows boards of trustees control over all ratepayer funds and the trustees are tasked with putting these revenues back into the utility system. If the city council is allowed to control the utility revenues, it could use electric funds like an extension of the city budget-making surplus transfers and raising rates as it sees fit. That’s like the fox guarding the henhouse. RMLP, on the other hand, has earned the trust of residents through prudent management of the utility for over 80 years.
The board of trustees is already designed to be held accountable to the community. With all of its meetings and records public, the board is open to public scrutiny. There is no need to disband the board of trustees – it's a dangerous precedent to set for our community.
I encourage Rockford’s residents to voice concerns over this issue to We need to continue to support RMLP’s board of trustees.
John Pearson, Rockford
