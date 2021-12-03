Retiring the Mohawk name the right decision: LETTER

I am a 1975 graduate of Mason City High School, my sons graduated from MCHS in 2004 and 05. I currently have a granddaughter attending the MC public schools. I support the decision to change the name of the mascot. A couple of points:

1. This dialogue is not “new.” This change has been discussed since my sons were in school and probably even before that.

2. Alumni will always be Mohawks. You can wear your T-shirts. No one will come to your home and confiscate your memorabilia.

3. Rural communities have been consolidating for years and have faced the same challenge. Those schools have had to give up their names and mascots. They’ve survived the change. The name change is not about past student alumni. It is about current and future students.

4. I certainly understand that those that want to keep the name don’t mean to demean the Native American community. I also recognize that they feel it should be an honor and a sign of respect to use the name. However, the people you claim to honor and respect are telling you that they don’t consider it an honor. If you truly want to honor and respect them, LISTEN to them.

5. It is disappointing to me that we have some alumni who seem to feel that their identity, memories and school pride is completely defined by a high school mascot.

6. We live at a time when so many people are enduring real world problems. With this, it seems that directing anger and rage about a mascot is more about entitlement and privilege.

7. I also want to say thank you to the members of our school board. They have a thankless job. I appreciate their time and dedication to our schools and community.

Carol Meyer, Mason City

