Republicans should become the GOP of old: Letter

The events over the past 7 months in the Republican Party simply amaze me. The cult Republican Party is fixated with the past presidents thought process. Far-right media, especially Fox News, is still promoting the Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. In many states, the ballots were certified or recounted with no evidence of voter fraud.

Several Republican-controlled states have passed into law new legislation that inhibits voting procedures. The former president will not concede his loss of the election. His inner circle and current congressman, governors, and state legislators foment this lie and promote the Big Lie.

Congress hit a new low recently. It blocked a commission to investigate the attempted overthrow of the U.S. government. Prior to the vote in the Senate, the Senate minority leader asked for personal favors from his colleagues to vote against the commission. His personal vendetta against the current sitting president(who won fair and square) shows he is a coward and spineless and will do everything in his power to have the current administration fail. This commission would educate the voters of the country and provide transparency to prevent this from happening again. The results could suggest that current members of the Republican Party be arrested for their actions.

Until the Big Lie is debunked by the cult, our country's democracy is in peril. Jan. 6 saw the worst violent domestic insurrection since the Civil War. But it won't be the last unless we as a country face the truth about how much trouble we are in. This begs the question: What are the Republicans so afraid of? The Republican Party lost in the 2018 midterms, both legislative branches in 2020, along with the White House. Will the Republican Party revert to its original ideals? Only if Trump is gone.

