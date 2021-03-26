Republicans need to find a new focus: Letter

What the Republicans in Congress have been occupied with most recently is what could be called, "Solutions searching for a problem."

In reference to Trump's voter fraud problem that recounts and investigations explored, nothing was found except two dead guys in Georgia that voted, but they both voted for Trump. (True.) Soooo.....! Trump's panicked phone call to the attorney general of Georgia was recorded by that AG, and should be enough evidence to convict Trump of voter fraud. Trump said, "just find me 11,780 more votes (on the third recount) which is one more than I need." (Trump lost by 11,779, so his math is good!) This should be enough to prove him guilty and prevent him from ever running for political office again, plus jail time. All the other evidence is just "pile on."

So now the "Grand Ole Party" is going to try to cheat legally by trying to limit voting for classes of voters that tend to vote Democrat by making it more difficult, especially the poor, elderly, the handicapped, and minorities, by having fewer polling places and more difficult to get to, reducing hours, no mail-in or early voting, etc.