Republicans need to find a new focus: Letter

What the Republicans in Congress have been occupied with most recently is what could be called, "Solutions searching for a problem."
In reference to Trump's voter fraud problem that recounts and investigations explored, nothing was found except two dead guys in Georgia that voted, but they both voted for Trump. (True.) Soooo.....! Trump's panicked phone call to the attorney general of Georgia was recorded by that AG, and should be enough evidence to convict Trump of voter fraud. Trump said, "just find me 11,780 more votes (on the third recount) which is one more than I need." (Trump lost by 11,779, so his math is good!) This should be enough to prove him guilty and prevent him from ever running for political office again, plus jail time. All the other evidence is just "pile on."
So now the "Grand Ole Party" is going to try to cheat legally by trying to limit voting for classes of voters that tend to vote Democrat by making it more difficult, especially the poor, elderly, the handicapped, and minorities, by having fewer polling places and more difficult to get to, reducing hours, no mail-in or early voting, etc.
I had concerns about Biden also, but no more. The quality and experience of his selections for Cabinet and White House staff have all been highly-qualified and not based only on loyalty and politics. The daily press briefings are professional and accurate. No reporters are passed over, interrupted, ignored, cut-off, insulted or thrown out. Biden is to busy working and lets his professionals handle briefings. He also does not have time to tweet, watch TV, and play golf. How pleasant to see such efficiency and honesty and important things getting done, like COVID!