Reporting the news: Letter

Was very interesting to read the Sept. 2 guest column by former Globe editor Mr. Buttweiler. He started out by setting the stage to make us believe he is an independent. Reading the article disproves this statement and I remember as to his editor days at the Globe he was an independent Democrat at that time also!

The heading, "Time for Politics as usual is past," I think we can all agree as to how the three major networks and most daily papers have a rebuttal to anything President Trump has said while reporting that the protests in America are peaceful. I said reporting -- no they are not reporters, but opinion makers. The 1950's and 60's we watched anchor newsmen as Walter Cronkite, Chet Huntley, David Brinkley, Edward R. Morrow, etc., report the event news without adding their personal additions.

American gov't needs term limits. Mr. Trump was elected to "drain the swamp." Trump was not a member of the established political crowd. Republicans, Democrats and the media have hated him from day one as he does not march to their drum beat. Joe Biden is mired pretty deep in this mud, called the "swamp," having been in politics for 40-plus years. The media and the politicians have created a dam high enough that the swamp will not be drained without term limits.