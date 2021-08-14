Repeal the mask mandate ban for our kids: Letter

On May 20, Kim Reynolds signed legislation that blocks mask mandates in schools and prohibits cities and counties from requiring masks. She did this the night prior to my daughter's last day of school. Very few students wore masks; some teachers wore them in solidarity.

The Delta variant of COVID is nine more times contagious than the common cold and has also infected the vaccinated. Although they do not get as sick as the unvaccinated, they are infected with the same amount of the virus.

As the start of school approaches, the law prohibiting schools to require masks is a disaster waiting to strike with a vengeance. More younger children who are not able to be vaccinated are coming down with COVID-19 and some are dying. I got COVID and although I was asymptomatic, I missed over a week of work. My daughter had a mild case and was out of school for the month of December. My ex-husband entered the hospital on Christmas Day and was on a ventilator for 2 weeks. After he got out, he had to stay with my daughter and her fiance due to his cognitive decline before he could go home.